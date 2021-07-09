Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 37 20 .649 — Portland (Boston) 31 23…

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 37 20 .649 — Portland (Boston) 31 23 .574 4½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 24 31 .436 12 Reading (Philadelphia) 24 33 .421 13 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 21 35 .375 15½ Hartford (Colorado) 18 38 .321 18½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Erie (Detroit) 34 24 .586 — Bowie (Baltimore) 32 23 .582 ½ Akron (Cleveland) 33 24 .579 ½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 31 25 .554 2 Richmond (San Francisco) 31 26 .544 2½ Harrisburg (Washington) 21 35 .375 12

Thursday’s Games

Portland 8, Hartford 3

Akron 8, Altoona 1

Richmond at Bowie, ppd.

Binghamton 5, New Hampshire 1

Erie at Somerset, ppd.

Harrisburg at Reading, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, ppd.

Altoona 6, Akron 2, game 1

Akron 4, Altoona 1, game 2

Somerset 9, Erie 2, 7 innings, game 1

Erie 4, Somerset 1, 6 innings, game 2

Reading 5, Harrisburg 4

Richmond 6, Bowie 0

New Hampshire 7, Binghamton 3

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m

Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 5:15 p.m

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

