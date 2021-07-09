Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 10:42 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 37 20 .649
Portland (Boston) 31 23 .574
New Hampshire (Toronto) 24 31 .436 12
Reading (Philadelphia) 24 33 .421 13
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 21 35 .375 15½
Hartford (Colorado) 18 38 .321 18½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Erie (Detroit) 34 24 .586
Bowie (Baltimore) 32 23 .582 ½
Akron (Cleveland) 33 24 .579 ½
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 31 25 .554 2
Richmond (San Francisco) 31 26 .544
Harrisburg (Washington) 21 35 .375 12

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland 8, Hartford 3

Akron 8, Altoona 1

Richmond at Bowie, ppd.

Binghamton 5, New Hampshire 1

Erie at Somerset, ppd.

Harrisburg at Reading, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, ppd.

Altoona 6, Akron 2, game 1

Akron 4, Altoona 1, game 2

Somerset 9, Erie 2, 7 innings, game 1

Erie 4, Somerset 1, 6 innings, game 2

Reading 5, Harrisburg 4

Richmond 6, Bowie 0

New Hampshire 7, Binghamton 3

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m

Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 5:15 p.m

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

