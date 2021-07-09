Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 12:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 36 19 .655
Portland (Boston) 31 23 .574
New Hampshire (Toronto) 23 31 .426 12½
Reading (Philadelphia) 23 33 .411 13½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 21 34 .382 15
Hartford (Colorado) 18 38 .321 18½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 32 22 .593
Erie (Detroit) 33 23 .589
Akron (Cleveland) 32 23 .582 ½
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 30 24 .556 2
Richmond (San Francisco) 30 26 .536 3
Harrisburg (Washington) 21 34 .382 11½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg 6, Reading 1

Portland 6, Hartford 2

Akron at Altoona, ppd.

Richmond 4, Bowie 3

Binghamton 5, New Hampshire 3

Erie 4, Somerset 3, game one

Somerset 6, Erie 1, game two

Thursday’s Games

Portland 8, Hartford 3

Akron 8, Altoona 1

Richmond at Bowie, ppd.

Binghamton 5, New Hampshire 1

Erie at Somerset, ppd.

Harrisburg at Reading, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m

Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up