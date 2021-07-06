Coronavirus News: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated | Parts of US where variants could emerge | Md. had second-lowest rate of in-person learning | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 10:50 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 35 18 .660
Portland (Boston) 29 23 .558
New Hampshire (Toronto) 23 29 .442 11½
Reading (Philadelphia) 23 32 .418 13
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 19 34 .358 16
Hartford (Colorado) 18 36 .333 17½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 32 21 .604
Erie (Detroit) 32 22 .593
Akron (Cleveland) 31 23 .574
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 30 23 .566 2
Richmond (San Francisco) 29 26 .527 4
Harrisburg (Washington) 20 34 .370 12½

___

Sunday’s Games

Somerset 3, Harrisburg 0

Richmond 12, Binghamton 5

Bowie 5, Akron 4

Portland 9, New Hampshire 4, 1st game

Portland at New Hampshire, susp., 2nd game

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading 6, Erie 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 4, Hartford 3

Altoona 12, Akron 9

Bowie 9, Richmond 4

Binghamton 3, New Hampshire 2

Erie at Somerset, ppd.

Reading 4, Harrisburg 1

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg at Reading, Noon

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

