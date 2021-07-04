CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden says US 'coming back together' | When relief measures expire | WH to boost response in hot spots | DC-region vaccine data
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 10:49 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 35 18 .660
Portland (Boston) 28 23 .549 6
New Hampshire (Toronto) 23 28 .451 10
Reading (Philadelphia) 22 32 .407 13½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 18 34 .346 16½
Hartford (Colorado) 18 35 .340 17
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 31 21 .596
Erie (Detroit) 32 22 .593
Akron (Cleveland) 31 22 .585 ½
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 29 23 .558 2
Richmond (San Francisco) 29 25 .537 3
Harrisburg (Washington) 20 33 .377 11½

___

Friday’s Games

Binghamton 12, Richmond 7, 8 innings, game 1

Richmond 6, Binghamton 3, game 2

Somerset 7, Harrisburg 0, game 1

Harrisburg 5, Somerset 2, game 2

Portland at New Hampshire, 2, ppd.

Altoona 2, Hartford 1, 5 innings

Reading 2, Erie 1, 7 innings

Akron 7, Bowie 6

Saturday’s Games

Hartford 7, Altoona 5, game 1

Hartford 2, Altoona 1, game 2

New Hampshire 3, Portland 0, game 1

Portland at New Hampshire, game 2

Richmond 2, Binghamton 1

Somerset 10, Harrisburg 0

Reading 3, Erie 0

Akron 5, Bowie 3

Sunday’s Games

Somerset 3, Harrisburg 0

Richmond 12, Binghamton 5

Bowie 5, Akron 4

Portland 9, New Hampshire 4, 1st game

Portland at New Hampshire, susp., 2nd game

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading 6, Erie 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg at Reading, Noon

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

