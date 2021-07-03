Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|34
|18
|.654
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|27
|23
|.540
|6
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|23
|27
|.460
|10
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|21
|32
|.396
|13½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|33
|.353
|15½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|17
|35
|.327
|17
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|32
|21
|.604
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|31
|21
|.596
|½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|30
|21
|.588
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|29
|22
|.569
|2
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|28
|25
|.528
|4
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|20
|32
|.385
|11½
___
|Friday’s Games
Binghamton 12, Richmond 7, 8 innings, game 1
Richmond 6, Binghamton 3, game 2
Somerset 7, Harrisburg 0, game 1
Harrisburg 5, Somerset 2, game 2
Portland at New Hampshire, 2, ppd.
Altoona 2, Hartford 1, 5 innings
Reading 2, Erie 1, 7 innings
Akron 7, Bowie 6
|Saturday’s Games
Hartford 7, Altoona 5, game 1
Hartford 2, Altoona 1, game 2
New Hampshire 3, Portland 0, game 1
Portland at New Hampshire, game 2
Richmond 2, Binghamton 1
Somerset 10, Harrisburg 0
Reading 3, Erie 0
Akron 5, Bowie 3
|Sunday’s Games
Somerset at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
