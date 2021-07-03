FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Many travelers expected | Best car deals | What's open, what's closed
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 3, 2021, 11:09 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 34 18 .654
Portland (Boston) 27 23 .540 6
New Hampshire (Toronto) 23 27 .460 10
Reading (Philadelphia) 21 32 .396 13½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 18 33 .353 15½
Hartford (Colorado) 17 35 .327 17
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Erie (Detroit) 32 21 .604
Akron (Cleveland) 31 21 .596 ½
Bowie (Baltimore) 30 21 .588 1
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 29 22 .569 2
Richmond (San Francisco) 28 25 .528 4
Harrisburg (Washington) 20 32 .385 11½

___

Friday’s Games

Binghamton 12, Richmond 7, 8 innings, game 1

Richmond 6, Binghamton 3, game 2

Somerset 7, Harrisburg 0, game 1

Harrisburg 5, Somerset 2, game 2

Portland at New Hampshire, 2, ppd.

Altoona 2, Hartford 1, 5 innings

Reading 2, Erie 1, 7 innings

Akron 7, Bowie 6

Saturday’s Games

Hartford 7, Altoona 5, game 1

Hartford 2, Altoona 1, game 2

New Hampshire 3, Portland 0, game 1

Portland at New Hampshire, game 2

Richmond 2, Binghamton 1

Somerset 10, Harrisburg 0

Reading 3, Erie 0

Akron 5, Bowie 3

Sunday’s Games

Somerset at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

