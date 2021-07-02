Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|33
|18
|.647
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|27
|22
|.551
|5
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|22
|27
|.449
|10
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|20
|32
|.385
|13½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|32
|.360
|14½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|15
|35
|.300
|17½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|32
|20
|.615
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|30
|20
|.600
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|29
|20
|.592
|1½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|30
|21
|.588
|1½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|27
|25
|.519
|5
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|20
|31
|.392
|11½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Altoona 15, Hartford 7, game 1
Altoona at Hartford, game 2. ppd.
Somerset 4, Harrisburg 3, game 1
Somerset at Harrisburg, game 2, ppd.
Portland 4, New Hampshire 2, game 1
Portland at New Hampshire, game 2, ppd.
Binghamton at Richmond, ppd.
Akron 12, Bowie 5
Erie 5, Reading 3
|Friday’s Games
Binghamton 12, Richmond 7, 8 innings, game 1
Richmond 6, Binghamton 3, game 2
Somerset 7, Harrisburg 0, game 1
Harrisburg 5, Somerset 2, game 2
Portland at New Hampshire, 2, ppd.
Altoona 2, Hartford 1, 5 innings
Reading 2, Erie 1, 7 innings
Akron 7, Bowie 6
|Saturday’s Games
Altoona at Hartford, 2, 4:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Somerset at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m
