Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 33 18 .647 — Portland (Boston) 27 22 .551 5 New Hampshire (Toronto) 22 27 .449 10 Reading (Philadelphia) 20 32 .385 13½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 18 32 .360 14½ Hartford (Colorado) 15 35 .300 17½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Erie (Detroit) 32 20 .615 — Bowie (Baltimore) 30 20 .600 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 29 20 .592 1½ Akron (Cleveland) 30 21 .588 1½ Richmond (San Francisco) 27 25 .519 5 Harrisburg (Washington) 20 31 .392 11½

Thursday’s Games

Altoona 15, Hartford 7, game 1

Altoona at Hartford, game 2. ppd.

Somerset 4, Harrisburg 3, game 1

Somerset at Harrisburg, game 2, ppd.

Portland 4, New Hampshire 2, game 1

Portland at New Hampshire, game 2, ppd.

Binghamton at Richmond, ppd.

Akron 12, Bowie 5

Erie 5, Reading 3

Friday’s Games

Binghamton 12, Richmond 7, 8 innings, game 1

Richmond 6, Binghamton 3, game 2

Somerset 7, Harrisburg 0, game 1

Harrisburg 5, Somerset 2, game 2

Portland at New Hampshire, 2, ppd.

Altoona 2, Hartford 1, 5 innings

Reading 2, Erie 1, 7 innings

Akron 7, Bowie 6

Saturday’s Games

Altoona at Hartford, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Somerset at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m

