Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 11:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 33 18 .647
Portland (Boston) 27 22 .551 5
New Hampshire (Toronto) 22 27 .449 10
Reading (Philadelphia) 20 32 .385 13½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 18 32 .360 14½
Hartford (Colorado) 15 35 .300 17½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Erie (Detroit) 32 20 .615
Bowie (Baltimore) 30 20 .600 1
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 29 20 .592
Akron (Cleveland) 30 21 .588
Richmond (San Francisco) 27 25 .519 5
Harrisburg (Washington) 20 31 .392 11½

___

Thursday’s Games

Altoona 15, Hartford 7, game 1

Altoona at Hartford, game 2. ppd.

Somerset 4, Harrisburg 3, game 1

Somerset at Harrisburg, game 2, ppd.

Portland 4, New Hampshire 2, game 1

Portland at New Hampshire, game 2, ppd.

Binghamton at Richmond, ppd.

Akron 12, Bowie 5

Erie 5, Reading 3

Friday’s Games

Binghamton 12, Richmond 7, 8 innings, game 1

Richmond 6, Binghamton 3, game 2

Somerset 7, Harrisburg 0, game 1

Harrisburg 5, Somerset 2, game 2

Portland at New Hampshire, 2, ppd.

Altoona 2, Hartford 1, 5 innings

Reading 2, Erie 1, 7 innings

Akron 7, Bowie 6

Saturday’s Games

Altoona at Hartford, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Somerset at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up