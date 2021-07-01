Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|27
|22
|.551
|5
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|22
|27
|.449
|10
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|19
|32
|.373
|14
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|17
|31
|.354
|14½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|15
|34
|.306
|17
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|32
|19
|.627
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|30
|19
|.612
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|28
|20
|.583
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|29
|21
|.580
|2½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|26
|24
|.520
|5½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|19
|30
|.388
|12
|Wednesday’s Games
Somerset at Harrisburg, ppd.
Binghamton 6, Richmond 2
Akron 2, Bowie 0
Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.
Altoona at Hartford, susp.
Erie 3, Reading 2
|Thursday’s Games
Altoona 15, Hartford 7, game 1
Altoona at Hartford, game 2. ppd.
Somerset 4, Harrisburg 3, game 1
Somerset at Harrisburg, game 2, ppd.
Portland 4, New Hampshire 2, game 1
Portland at New Hampshire, game 2, ppd.
Binghamton at Richmond, ppd.
Akron 12, Bowie 5
Erie 5, Reading 3
|Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Altoona at Hartford, 2, 4:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Harrisburg, 7:00 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
