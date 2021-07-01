CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Va. renters vulnerable to eviction as state of emergency ends | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 11:23 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 32 17 .653
Portland (Boston) 27 22 .551 5
New Hampshire (Toronto) 22 27 .449 10
Reading (Philadelphia) 19 32 .373 14
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 17 31 .354 14½
Hartford (Colorado) 15 34 .306 17
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Erie (Detroit) 32 19 .627
Bowie (Baltimore) 30 19 .612 1
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 28 20 .583
Akron (Cleveland) 29 21 .580
Richmond (San Francisco) 26 24 .520
Harrisburg (Washington) 19 30 .388 12

___

Wednesday’s Games

Somerset at Harrisburg, ppd.

Binghamton 6, Richmond 2

Akron 2, Bowie 0

Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.

Altoona at Hartford, susp.

Erie 3, Reading 2

Thursday’s Games

Altoona 15, Hartford 7, game 1

Altoona at Hartford, game 2. ppd.

Somerset 4, Harrisburg 3, game 1

Somerset at Harrisburg, game 2, ppd.

Portland 4, New Hampshire 2, game 1

Portland at New Hampshire, game 2, ppd.

Binghamton at Richmond, ppd.

Akron 12, Bowie 5

Erie 5, Reading 3

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Altoona at Hartford, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Harrisburg, 7:00 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

