Double-A Northeast Glance

|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|31
|17
|.646
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|26
|22
|.542
|5
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|22
|26
|.458
|9
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|19
|31
|.380
|13
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|17
|31
|.354
|14
|Hartford (Colorado)
|15
|33
|.312
|16
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|31
|19
|.620
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|27
|20
|.574
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|28
|21
|.571
|2½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|26
|24
|.520
|5
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|19
|29
|.396
|11
|Tuesday’s Games
Harrisburg 7, Somerset 4
Binghamton 5, Richmond 2
Bowie 6, Akron 1, 7 innings
New Hampshire 10, Portland 9, 10 innings
Altoona at Hartford, ppd.
Reading 9, Erie 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Somerset at Harrisburg, ppd.
Binghamton 6, Richmond 2
Akron 2, Bowie 0
Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.
Altoona at Hartford, susp.
Erie 3, Reading 2
|Thursday’s Games
Altoona at Hartford, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
