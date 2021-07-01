Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 31 17 .646 — Portland (Boston) 26 22…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 31 17 .646 — Portland (Boston) 26 22 .542 5 New Hampshire (Toronto) 22 26 .458 9 Reading (Philadelphia) 19 31 .380 13 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 17 31 .354 14 Hartford (Colorado) 15 33 .312 16 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 30 18 .625 — Erie (Detroit) 31 19 .620 — Altoona (Pittsburgh) 27 20 .574 2½ Akron (Cleveland) 28 21 .571 2½ Richmond (San Francisco) 26 24 .520 5 Harrisburg (Washington) 19 29 .396 11

___

Tuesday’s Games

Harrisburg 7, Somerset 4

Binghamton 5, Richmond 2

Bowie 6, Akron 1, 7 innings

New Hampshire 10, Portland 9, 10 innings

Altoona at Hartford, ppd.

Reading 9, Erie 3

Wednesday’s Games

Somerset at Harrisburg, ppd.

Binghamton 6, Richmond 2

Akron 2, Bowie 0

Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.

Altoona at Hartford, susp.

Erie 3, Reading 2

Thursday’s Games

Altoona at Hartford, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

