Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 12:31 AM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 31 17 .646
Portland (Boston) 26 22 .542 5
New Hampshire (Toronto) 22 26 .458 9
Reading (Philadelphia) 19 31 .380 13
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 17 31 .354 14
Hartford (Colorado) 15 33 .312 16
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 30 18 .625
Erie (Detroit) 31 19 .620
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 27 20 .574
Akron (Cleveland) 28 21 .571
Richmond (San Francisco) 26 24 .520 5
Harrisburg (Washington) 19 29 .396 11

___

Tuesday’s Games

Harrisburg 7, Somerset 4

Binghamton 5, Richmond 2

Bowie 6, Akron 1, 7 innings

New Hampshire 10, Portland 9, 10 innings

Altoona at Hartford, ppd.

Reading 9, Erie 3

Wednesday’s Games

Somerset at Harrisburg, ppd.

Binghamton 6, Richmond 2

Akron 2, Bowie 0

Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.

Altoona at Hartford, susp.

Erie 3, Reading 2

Thursday’s Games

Altoona at Hartford, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

