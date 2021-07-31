2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 11:11 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 43 34 .558
Arkansas (Seattle) 41 34 .547 1
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 41 36 .532 2
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 40 36 .526
Springfield (St. Louis) 28 48 .368 14½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 47 30 .610
Midland (Oakland) 39 38 .506 5
San Antonio (San Diego) 37 38 .493 9
Corpus Christi (Houston) 34 43 .442 13
Amarillo (Arizona) 31 44 .413 15

___

Friday’s Games

Midland 4, Tulsa 3, 10 innings

Arkansas 7, Springfield 5

Northwest Arkansas 9, Wichita 1

Frisco 5, Corpus Christi 3

San Antonio 7, Amarillo 5, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas 8, Wichita 4

Midland at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco 3, Corpus Christi 2

San Antonio at Amarillo, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Midland at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Northwest Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

