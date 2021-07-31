Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|43
|34
|.558
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|41
|34
|.547
|1
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|41
|36
|.532
|2
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|40
|36
|.526
|2½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|28
|48
|.368
|14½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|47
|30
|.610
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|39
|38
|.506
|5
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|37
|38
|.493
|9
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|34
|43
|.442
|13
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|31
|44
|.413
|15
___
|Friday’s Games
Midland 4, Tulsa 3, 10 innings
Arkansas 7, Springfield 5
Northwest Arkansas 9, Wichita 1
Frisco 5, Corpus Christi 3
San Antonio 7, Amarillo 5, 11 innings
|Saturday’s Games
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas 8, Wichita 4
Midland at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco 3, Corpus Christi 2
San Antonio at Amarillo, ppd.
|Sunday’s Games
Midland at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita at Northwest Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
