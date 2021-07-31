Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 43 34 .558 — Arkansas (Seattle) 41 34 .547…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 43 34 .558 — Arkansas (Seattle) 41 34 .547 1 Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 41 36 .532 2 Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 40 36 .526 2½ Springfield (St. Louis) 28 48 .368 14½ South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 47 30 .610 — Midland (Oakland) 39 38 .506 5 San Antonio (San Diego) 37 38 .493 9 Corpus Christi (Houston) 34 43 .442 13 Amarillo (Arizona) 31 44 .413 15

Friday’s Games

Midland 4, Tulsa 3, 10 innings

Arkansas 7, Springfield 5

Northwest Arkansas 9, Wichita 1

Frisco 5, Corpus Christi 3

San Antonio 7, Amarillo 5, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas 8, Wichita 4

Midland at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco 3, Corpus Christi 2

San Antonio at Amarillo, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Midland at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Northwest Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

