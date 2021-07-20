Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 38 29 .567 — Arkansas (Seattle) 35 31 .530…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 38 29 .567 — Arkansas (Seattle) 35 31 .530 2½ Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 35 31 .530 2½ Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 35 32 .522 3 Springfield (St. Louis) 26 40 .394 11½ South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 40 27 .597 — Midland (Oakland) 34 33 .507 6 San Antonio (San Diego) 31 34 .477 8 Corpus Christi (Houston) 30 37 .448 10 Amarillo (Arizona) 28 38 .424 11½

Sunday’s Games

Tulsa 9, Wichita 1

Corpus Christi 9, San Antonio 5

Midland 11, Amarillo 10, 10 innings

Arkansas 10, Northwest Arkansas 6, 7 innings, 1st game

Northwest Arkansas 4, Arkansas 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Springfield 4, Frisco 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Corpus Christi 8, Midland 1

Northwest Arkansas 5, Tulsa 0, 1st game

Tulsa 9, Northwest Arkansas 8, 2nd game

Springfield at San Antonio, susp.

Frisco 7, Amarillo 3

Wichita 4, Arkansas 1

Wednesday’s Games

Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa, 2, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

