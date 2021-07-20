Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|38
|29
|.567
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|35
|31
|.530
|2½
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|35
|31
|.530
|2½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|35
|32
|.522
|3
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|26
|40
|.394
|11½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|40
|27
|.597
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|34
|33
|.507
|6
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|31
|34
|.477
|8
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|30
|37
|.448
|10
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|28
|38
|.424
|11½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Tulsa 9, Wichita 1
Corpus Christi 9, San Antonio 5
Midland 11, Amarillo 10, 10 innings
Arkansas 10, Northwest Arkansas 6, 7 innings, 1st game
Northwest Arkansas 4, Arkansas 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Springfield 4, Frisco 1
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Corpus Christi 8, Midland 1
Northwest Arkansas 5, Tulsa 0, 1st game
Tulsa 9, Northwest Arkansas 8, 2nd game
Springfield at San Antonio, susp.
Frisco 7, Amarillo 3
Wichita 4, Arkansas 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa, 2, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
