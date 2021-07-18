Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|37
|29
|.561
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|35
|30
|.538
|1½
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|34
|30
|.531
|2
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|34
|31
|.523
|2½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|26
|40
|.394
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|39
|27
|.591
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|34
|32
|.515
|5
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|31
|34
|.477
|7½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|29
|37
|.439
|10
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|28
|37
|.431
|10½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Wichita 8, Tusla 7
Arkansas at Northwest Arkansas, ppd.
Midland 5, Amarillo 1
Springfield 9, Frisco 7
San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 0
|Sunday’s Games
Tulsa 9, Wichita 1
Corpus Christi 9, San Antonio 5
Midland 11, Amarillo 10, 10 innings
Arkansas 10, Northwest Arkansas 6, 7 innings, 1st game
Northwest Arkansas 4, Arkansas 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Springfield 4, Frisco 1
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa , 2, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
