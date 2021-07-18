Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 37 29 .561 — Arkansas (Seattle) 35 30 .538…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 37 29 .561 — Arkansas (Seattle) 35 30 .538 1½ Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 34 30 .531 2 Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 34 31 .523 2½ Springfield (St. Louis) 26 40 .394 11 South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 39 27 .591 — Midland (Oakland) 34 32 .515 5 San Antonio (San Diego) 31 34 .477 7½ Corpus Christi (Houston) 29 37 .439 10 Amarillo (Arizona) 28 37 .431 10½

Saturday’s Games

Wichita 8, Tusla 7

Arkansas at Northwest Arkansas, ppd.

Midland 5, Amarillo 1

Springfield 9, Frisco 7

San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 0

Sunday’s Games

Tulsa 9, Wichita 1

Corpus Christi 9, San Antonio 5

Midland 11, Amarillo 10, 10 innings

Arkansas 10, Northwest Arkansas 6, 7 innings, 1st game

Northwest Arkansas 4, Arkansas 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Springfield 4, Frisco 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa , 2, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

