Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

July 18, 2021, 9:44 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 37 29 .561
Arkansas (Seattle) 35 30 .538
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 34 30 .531 2
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 34 31 .523
Springfield (St. Louis) 26 40 .394 11
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 39 27 .591
Midland (Oakland) 34 32 .515 5
San Antonio (San Diego) 31 34 .477
Corpus Christi (Houston) 29 37 .439 10
Amarillo (Arizona) 28 37 .431 10½

___

Saturday’s Games

Wichita 8, Tusla 7

Arkansas at Northwest Arkansas, ppd.

Midland 5, Amarillo 1

Springfield 9, Frisco 7

San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 0

Sunday’s Games

Tulsa 9, Wichita 1

Corpus Christi 9, San Antonio 5

Midland 11, Amarillo 10, 10 innings

Arkansas 10, Northwest Arkansas 6, 7 innings, 1st game

Northwest Arkansas 4, Arkansas 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Springfield 4, Frisco 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa , 2, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

