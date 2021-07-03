Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|29
|22
|.569
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|30
|23
|.577
|—
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|27
|23
|.540
|2
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|26
|25
|.510
|3
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|16
|36
|.308
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|36
|17
|.679
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|26
|27
|.491
|10
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|24
|29
|.453
|12
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|25
|28
|.453
|12
|Midland (Oakland)
|23
|30
|.434
|13
___
|Friday’s Games
Arkansas 3, Tulsa 1, game 1
Tulsa 8, Arkansas 4, game 2
Northwest Arkansas 14, Springfield 1
San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 1
Frisco 5, Midland 4, 11 innings
Amarillo 9, Wichita 5
|Saturday’s Games
Springfield 5, Northwest Arkansas 4
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 0
Frisco 5, Midland 0
Amarillo 4, Wichita 1
|Sunday’s Games
Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Chrisit, 7:35 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
