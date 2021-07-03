Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 29 22 .569 — Wichita (Minnesota) 30 23…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 29 22 .569 — Wichita (Minnesota) 30 23 .577 — Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 27 23 .540 2 Arkansas (Seattle) 26 25 .510 3 Springfield (St. Louis) 16 36 .308 13 South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 36 17 .679 — San Antonio (San Diego) 26 27 .491 10 Amarillo (Arizona) 24 29 .453 12 Corpus Christi (Houston) 25 28 .453 12 Midland (Oakland) 23 30 .434 13

Friday’s Games

Arkansas 3, Tulsa 1, game 1

Tulsa 8, Arkansas 4, game 2

Northwest Arkansas 14, Springfield 1

San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 1

Frisco 5, Midland 4, 11 innings

Amarillo 9, Wichita 5

Saturday’s Games

Springfield 5, Northwest Arkansas 4

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 0

Frisco 5, Midland 0

Amarillo 4, Wichita 1

Sunday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Chrisit, 7:35 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

