Home » Sports » Double-A Central Glance

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

July 3, 2021, 11:20 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 29 22 .569
Wichita (Minnesota) 30 23 .577
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 27 23 .540 2
Arkansas (Seattle) 26 25 .510 3
Springfield (St. Louis) 16 36 .308 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 36 17 .679
San Antonio (San Diego) 26 27 .491 10
Amarillo (Arizona) 24 29 .453 12
Corpus Christi (Houston) 25 28 .453 12
Midland (Oakland) 23 30 .434 13

___

Friday’s Games

Arkansas 3, Tulsa 1, game 1

Tulsa 8, Arkansas 4, game 2

Northwest Arkansas 14, Springfield 1

San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 1

Frisco 5, Midland 4, 11 innings

Amarillo 9, Wichita 5

Saturday’s Games

Springfield 5, Northwest Arkansas 4

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 0

Frisco 5, Midland 0

Amarillo 4, Wichita 1

Sunday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Chrisit, 7:35 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

