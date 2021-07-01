Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|28
|21
|.571
|1
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|26
|23
|.531
|3
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|25
|24
|.510
|4
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|16
|35
|.314
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|34
|17
|.667
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|24
|26
|.480
|9½
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|23
|27
|.460
|10½
|Midland (Oakland)
|23
|28
|.451
|11
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|22
|29
|.431
|12
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Northwest Arkansas 5, Springfield 4, game 1
Northwest Arkansas 5, Springfield 2, game 2
Arkansas 7, Tulsa 0
Corpus Christi 4, San Antonio 0
Midland 9, Frisco 8
Wichita 8, Amarillo 1
|Thursday’s Games
Arkansas at Tulsa, ppd.
Northwest Arkansas 9, Springfield 5
Corpus Christi 5, San Antonio 2, 7 innings
Frisco 4, Midland 2
Wichita 4, Amarillo 3
|Friday’s Games
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.