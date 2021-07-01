Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 30 21 .588 — Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 28 21…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 30 21 .588 — Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 28 21 .571 1 Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 26 23 .531 3 Arkansas (Seattle) 25 24 .510 4 Springfield (St. Louis) 16 35 .314 14 South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 34 17 .667 — Corpus Christi (Houston) 24 26 .480 9½ San Antonio (San Diego) 23 27 .460 10½ Midland (Oakland) 23 28 .451 11 Amarillo (Arizona) 22 29 .431 12

___

Wednesday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas 5, Springfield 4, game 1

Northwest Arkansas 5, Springfield 2, game 2

Arkansas 7, Tulsa 0

Corpus Christi 4, San Antonio 0

Midland 9, Frisco 8

Wichita 8, Amarillo 1

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas at Tulsa, ppd.

Northwest Arkansas 9, Springfield 5

Corpus Christi 5, San Antonio 2, 7 innings

Frisco 4, Midland 2

Wichita 4, Amarillo 3

Friday’s Games

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

