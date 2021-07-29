2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | U.S. women's hoops team captures 3-on-3 Olympic gold | Strug praises Biles' decision | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Dotson scores in stoppage…

Dotson scores in stoppage time, Minnesota ties LAFC 2-2

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 1:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hassani Dotson scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give Minnesota United a 2-2 tie with with Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night.

Dotson slipped a shot from the top of the penalty area inside the post.

Carlos Vela scored for the fourth consecutive game to give LAFC (6-5-5) a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute. José Cifuentes stepped in front of a careless pass and played a through ball that Vela won from defender Diego Palacios before chipping a shot over goalkeeper Tyler Miller’s right shoulder.

It is Vela’s fourth such streak and the fifth in LAFC history (Adama Diomande in 2018).

Emanuel Reynoso flicked a sliding left-footer past goalkeeper into the far corner of the net to make it 1-1 in the 49th minute. Tristan Blackmon headed home a corner kick by Eduard Atuesta for his second career goal in the 77th to put LAFC back in front.

Minnesota (6-5-4), which has just one loss in its last 11 games, is unbeaten in three straight beginning with a 1-0 victory over Seattle on July 18 that snapped the Sounders’ MLS-record 13-game unbeaten streak to open the season.

LAFC played for the third time in seven days, having lost 2-1 at Portland last Wednesday before rallying from a two-goal deficit at home for a 2-2 tie with Vancouver on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

GSA offers HQ as telework space for other feds to reduce real estate footprint

Mask requirements return for federal employees, contractors in light of new guidance

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up