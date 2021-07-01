CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from the delta variant | Will one dose of a two-dose vaccine protect me? | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Collegiate Baseball Poll

Collegiate Baseball Poll

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 4:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The 2021 final Collegiate Baseball poll, with records through June 30, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Mississippi St 50-18 496 3
2. Vanderbilt 49-18 492 1
3. Texas 50-17 486 2
4. N.C. State 37-19 485 7
5. Stanford 50-18 484 6
6. Virginia 45-18 483 8
7. Tennessee 39-17 481 4
8. Arizona 50-13 479 5
9. Arkansas 36-27 476 9
10. Notre Dame 34-13 474 10
11. Texas Tech 45-22 471 11
12. East Carolina 39-17 469 12
13. Mississippi 44-17 466 13
14. Dallas Baptist 41-18 464 14
15. Louisiana St. 39-16 463 15
16. South Florida 41-19 460 16
17. Oregon 44-16 459 17
18. Texas Christian 38-25 456 18
19. UC Irvine 34-14 453 19
20. UCLA 43-18 450 20
21. Nebraska 45-20 447 21
22. Georgia Tech 31-30 443 22
23. U.C. Santa Barbara 40-21 441 23
24. Oklahoma St. 37-20 438 24
25. South Alabama 38-22 436 25
26. Old Dominion 44-16 434 26
27. South Carolina 34-23 432 27
28. Fairfield 39-5 430 28
29. Louisiana Tech 42-20 427 29
30. CentralMichigan 42-18 425 30

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Industry calling on NITAAC to reassess CIO-SP4 solicitation, push back due date for bids

I fund takes a dive, Lifecycle funds slowly drop in June

OMB memo tells agencies to back up future budget requests with evidence

Long-awaited federal employee whistleblower protections advance in key House committee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up