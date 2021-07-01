TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The 2021 final Collegiate Baseball poll, with records through June 30, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Mississippi St
|50-18
|496
|3
|2. Vanderbilt
|49-18
|492
|1
|3. Texas
|50-17
|486
|2
|4. N.C. State
|37-19
|485
|7
|5. Stanford
|50-18
|484
|6
|6. Virginia
|45-18
|483
|8
|7. Tennessee
|39-17
|481
|4
|8. Arizona
|50-13
|479
|5
|9. Arkansas
|36-27
|476
|9
|10. Notre Dame
|34-13
|474
|10
|11. Texas Tech
|45-22
|471
|11
|12. East Carolina
|39-17
|469
|12
|13. Mississippi
|44-17
|466
|13
|14. Dallas Baptist
|41-18
|464
|14
|15. Louisiana St.
|39-16
|463
|15
|16. South Florida
|41-19
|460
|16
|17. Oregon
|44-16
|459
|17
|18. Texas Christian
|38-25
|456
|18
|19. UC Irvine
|34-14
|453
|19
|20. UCLA
|43-18
|450
|20
|21. Nebraska
|45-20
|447
|21
|22. Georgia Tech
|31-30
|443
|22
|23. U.C. Santa Barbara
|40-21
|441
|23
|24. Oklahoma St.
|37-20
|438
|24
|25. South Alabama
|38-22
|436
|25
|26. Old Dominion
|44-16
|434
|26
|27. South Carolina
|34-23
|432
|27
|28. Fairfield
|39-5
|430
|28
|29. Louisiana Tech
|42-20
|427
|29
|30. CentralMichigan
|42-18
|425
|30
