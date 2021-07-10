Coronavirus News: DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Six Flags mass vaccination site to close | COVID-19 vaccine booster not needed | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » Canada's Davies hurts ankle,…

Canada’s Davies hurts ankle, to miss CONCACAF Gold Cup

The Associated Press

July 10, 2021, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Canadian star Alphonso Davies will miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of an ankle injury.

The Canadian Soccer Association said the 20-year Bayern Munich defender was hurt during training Wednesday and returned to Germany on Friday for a medical evaluation.

No. 70 Canada opens Sunday against Martinique and can replace Davies on its roster. The Canadians play 83rd-ranked Haiti on Thursday and close Group B against the No. 20 United States on July 18.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportsh

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2-plus months to process

Meet the agency whose COVID-19 response earned near-perfect marks

NGA looks to test drive commercial space capabilities with new agreement scheme

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up