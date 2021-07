Japan 1, Canada 1 Canada 1 0 — 1 Japan 0 1 — 1 First Half_1, Canada, Sinclair, , 6th…

Japan 1, Canada 1

Canada 1 0 — 1 Japan 0 1 — 1

First Half_1, Canada, Sinclair, , 6th minute.

Second Half_2, Japan, Iwabuchi, (Shimizu), 84th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Yellow Cards_Labbe, Canada, 53rd.

Referee_Edina Alves Batista.

