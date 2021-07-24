2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Home » Sports » Brittany Force leads Top…

Brittany Force leads Top Fuel field at NHRA Sonoma Nationals

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 8:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Brittany Force held onto the top spot in Top Fuel qualifying Saturday in the NHRA Sonoma Nationals.

Force’s Friday night run of 3.694 seconds at 329.42 mph stood for her fourth No. 1 qualifier of the year and 24th overall. She’s winless this season.

“We want that win,” Force said. “In Ohio a few weeks back, we had a runner-up finish and it felt good to get there, but we want to complete the thing and end up in the winner’s circle. We had outstanding runs from my entire team this weekend. We had three solid runs and I’m happy about that.”

Ron Capps topped the Funny Car field, Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Angie Smith led the Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifiers.

Capps had a 3.897 at 328.78 on Friday in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, and Anderson ran a 6.513 at 210.44 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Smith took her first career No. 1 with a 6.736 at 203.06 on an EBR. Her husband, Matt Smith, set the national speed record on Saturday with a pass of 205.04.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

Hot housing market is forcing Army to change moving policies

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up