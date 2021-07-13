Coronavirus News: US cases rising again | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | Gov. Northam provides relief to Va. businesses | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Sports » British teen sensation Raducanu…

British teen sensation Raducanu gets wild card for San Jose

The Associated Press

July 13, 2021, 6:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — British teen sensation Emma Raducanu has received a wild card into the main draw of next month’s Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

The 18-year-old Raducanu made plenty of fans during a stellar run to the second week of Wimbledon earlier this month.

Raducanu was forced to retire from her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic because of difficulty breathing. She trailed 6-4, 3-0 when she stopped playing in her Grand Slam debut and second tour-level event.

“Having Emma join our player field is very exciting,” San Jose tournament director Vickie Gunnarsson said. “She really took Wimbledon by storm and having her in San Jose along with rising international players Paula Badosa, Karolina Muchova and Elena Rybakina will give Bay Area fans a chance to glimpse some of the sport’s future stars.”

Others in the field include Grand Slam winners Sofia Kenin, Jelena Ostapenko and Sloane Stephens and 2017 San Jose champion Madison Keys.

This marks the third year the tournament will be played in San Jose after moving from Stanford. It was canceled last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

DoD seeks to develop new career paths to stay ahead of AI competition

Air Force Academy will soon start using mixed reality for hands-on learning

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up