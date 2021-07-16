Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
British Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 5:15 PM

Friday
At Royal St. George’s Golf Club
Sandwich, England
Yardage: 7,189; Par: 70
Second Round
Par out 443 443 544-35
Louis Oosthuizen 343 443 444-33
Collin Morikawa 343 433 533-31
Jordan Spieth 334 343 544-33

___

Par in 434 454 344-35-70—140
Louis Oosthuizen 433 334 444-32-65—129
Collin Morikawa 423 445 344-33-64—131
Jordan Spieth 333 455 344-34-67—132

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

