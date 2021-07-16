British Open Leaders Cards

Friday At Royal St. George’s Golf Club Sandwich, England Yardage: 7,189; Par: 70 Second Round Par out 443 443 544-35…

Par in 434 454 344-35-70—140 Louis Oosthuizen 433 334 444-32-65—129 Collin Morikawa 423 445 344-33-64—131 Jordan Spieth 333 455 344-34-67—132

