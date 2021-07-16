Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » British Open at Royal…

British Open at Royal St. George’s at a glance

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 6:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANDWICH, England (AP) — LEADING: Louis Oosthuizen (65) set the British Open record for 36 holes at 129 and leads by two shots.

TRAILING: Collin Morikawa (64) is at 131

LURKING: Jordan Spieth (67) was three shots behind, followed by a group that includes Dustin Johnson (65).

THE CUT: The cut was at 141, the lowest by two shots in British Open history. Among those who failed to make it were Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay.

THE RECORD: Oosthuizen’s score of 129 broke by one shot the Open record previously held by Nick Faldo (1992 at Muirfield) and Brandt Snedeker (2012 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes).

LOW SCORES: The 63 players who shot sub-70 rounds on Friday was the most in British Open, beating the previous mark of 50 players in the first round at Turnberry in 2009.

LONGHORN SIGHTINGS: Three of the top six players on the leaderboard played golf at the University of Texas — Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Dylan Frittelli.

KEY STATISTIC: Louis Oosthuizen has been no worse than third place in his last nine rounds at the majors.

NOTABLE: The threesome of Louis Oosthuizen, Jon Rahm and Shane Lowery combined to shoot 16-under par and had a better-ball score of 58.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up