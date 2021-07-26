Britain 4, South Africa 1 Britain 0 1 2 1 — 4 South Africa 1 0 0 0 — 1…

Britain 4, South Africa 1

Britain 0 1 2 1 — 4 South Africa 1 0 0 0 — 1

Britain_E. Rayer 2, L. Owsley 1, L. Unsworth 1.

South Africa_N. Walraven 1.

Green Cards_S. McCallin, Britain, 0. L. Deetlefs, South Africa, 0. E. Hunter, South Africa, 0.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Carolina de la Fuente, Argentina. Maggie Giddens, United States. Kelly Hudson, New Zealand. Liu Xiaoying, China.

