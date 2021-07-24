2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Britain 3, South Africa 1

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 11:09 AM

Britain 3, South Africa 1

Britain 1 0 1 1 3
South Africa 1 0 0 0 1

Britain_L. Ansell 1, J. Waller 1, S. Ward 1.

South Africa_M. Guise-Brown 1.

Green Cards_P. Roper, Britain, 0. T. Kok, South Africa, 0. J. Eustice, South Africa, 0. C. Griffiths, Britain, 0.

Yellow Cards_A. Smith, South Africa, 0. S. Mvimbi, South Africa, 0. N. Ntuli, South Africa, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_German Montes de Oca, Argentina. Benjamin Gontgen, Germany. Simon Taylor, New Zealand. Marcin Grochal, Poland.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

