Britain 3, South Africa 1 Britain 1 0 1 1 — 3 South Africa 1 0 0 0 — 1…

Britain 3, South Africa 1

Britain 1 0 1 1 — 3 South Africa 1 0 0 0 — 1

Britain_L. Ansell 1, J. Waller 1, S. Ward 1.

South Africa_M. Guise-Brown 1.

Green Cards_P. Roper, Britain, 0. T. Kok, South Africa, 0. J. Eustice, South Africa, 0. C. Griffiths, Britain, 0.

Yellow Cards_A. Smith, South Africa, 0. S. Mvimbi, South Africa, 0. N. Ntuli, South Africa, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_German Montes de Oca, Argentina. Benjamin Gontgen, Germany. Simon Taylor, New Zealand. Marcin Grochal, Poland.

