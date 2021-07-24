Britain 3, South Africa 1
|Britain
|1
|0
|1
|1
|—
|3
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|1
Britain_L. Ansell 1, J. Waller 1, S. Ward 1.
South Africa_M. Guise-Brown 1.
Green Cards_P. Roper, Britain, 0. T. Kok, South Africa, 0. J. Eustice, South Africa, 0. C. Griffiths, Britain, 0.
Yellow Cards_A. Smith, South Africa, 0. S. Mvimbi, South Africa, 0. N. Ntuli, South Africa, 0.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_German Montes de Oca, Argentina. Benjamin Gontgen, Germany. Simon Taylor, New Zealand. Marcin Grochal, Poland.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.