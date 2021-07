China 0, Brazil 5 Brazil 2 3 — 5 China 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Brazil, Marta, , 9th…

China 0, Brazil 5

Brazil 2 3 — 5 China 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Brazil, Marta, , 9th minute; 2, Brazil, Debinha, , 22nd.

Second Half_3, Brazil, Marta, , 74th; 4, Brazil, Andressa, (penalty kick), 82nd; 5, Brazil, Beatriz, (Debinha), 89th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Kateryna Monzul.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.