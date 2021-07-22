Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Brazil 4, Germany 2

Brazil 4, Germany 2

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 9:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Brazil 4, Germany 2

Brazil 3 1 4
Germany 0 2 2

First Half_1, Brazil, Richarlison, (Santos), 7th minute; 2, Brazil, Richarlison, (Arana), 22nd; 3, Brazil, Richarlison, (Cunha), 30th.

Second Half_4, Germany, Amiri, 57th; 5, Germany, Ache, 84th; 6, Brazil, Paulinho, (Guimaraes), 90th+5.

Yellow Cards_Pieper, Germany, 26th; Arnold, Germany, 35th; Stach, Germany, 58th; Luiz, Brazil, 83rd; Henrichs, Germany, 87th; Uduokhai, Germany, 87th.

Referee_Ivan Barton.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Paid leave expansion for federal employees advances after contentious committee debate

Former State Department leaders urged Congress to address chronic Foreign Service workforce challenges

VA will pause EHR deployments through at least 2021, department says

Military straddling uncomfortable fence between changing sexual assault prosecutions, but keeping nonmilitary crime prosecutions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up