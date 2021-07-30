Brazil 3, United States 1 (32-30, 23-25, 21-25, 20-25) Brazil_Spiker-R. Souza (15-29), W. De Souza (15-25), Y. Leal Hidalgo (15-28)…

Brazil 3, United States 1 (32-30, 23-25, 21-25, 20-25)

Brazil_Spiker-R. Souza (15-29), W. De Souza (15-25), Y. Leal Hidalgo (15-28) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Rezende (2-12), L. Saatkamp (4-13), M. De Souza (1-5), Y. Leal Hidalgo (2-5); Server-R. Souza (4-22), W. De Souza (2-19), Y. Leal Hidalgo (1-18); Scorer-R. Souza (19-57).

United States_Spiker-M. Anderson (20-32), M. Stahl (6-12), T. Defalco (19-39), M. Holt (7-11) (won-total attempts); Blocker-M. Anderson (1-5), M. Stahl (1-9), M. Christenson (2-4), T. Defalco (1-9), M. Holt (2-16); Server-D. Smith (0-2), M. Anderson (1-21), M. Stahl (0-9), M. Christenson (0-16), T. Defalco (1-17), T. Jaeschke (0-3), T. Sander (2-20), M. Holt (0-9); Scorer-M. Anderson (22-58).

Referees_Daniele Rapisarda, Italy. Luis Gerardo Macias, Mexico. Heike Kraft, Germany.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.