Brazil 3, Saudi Arabia 1

Saudi Arabia 1, Brazil 3 Brazil 1 2 — 3 Saudi Arabia 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, Brazil, Cunha,…

Saudi Arabia 1, Brazil 3

Brazil 1 2 — 3 Saudi Arabia 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Brazil, Cunha, (Claudinho), 14th minute; 2, Saudi Arabia, Al Amri, (Al Faraj), 27th.

Second Half_3, Brazil, Richarlison, (Guimaraes), 76th; 4, Brazil, Richarlison, (Reinier), 90th+3.

Yellow Cards_Arana, Brazil, 26th; Al Shahrani, Saudi Arabia, 29th; Ali, Saudi Arabia, 74th; Aldawsari, Saudi Arabia, 80th; Al Bukhari, Saudi Arabia, 90th+4; Abner, Brazil, 90th+6; Alves, Brazil, 90th+8.

Referee_Bamlak Tessema Weyesa.

