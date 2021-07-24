Brazil 3, Netherlands 3

Netherlands 3, Brazil 3
First Half_1, Netherlands, Miedema, 3rd minute; 2, Brazil, Debinha, (Duda), 16th.
Second Half_3, Netherlands, Miedema, 59th; 4, Brazil, Marta, (penalty kick), 65th; 5, Brazil, Ludmila, 68th; 6, Netherlands, Janssen, 79th.
Yellow Cards_Van der Gragt, Netherlands, 64th; Roord, Netherlands, 72nd; Ludmila, Brazil, 78th.
Referee_Kate Jacewicz.
