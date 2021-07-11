Coronavirus News: Mobile vaccination unit in Md. continues efforts | DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Mask or no mask? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Benfica president placed under house arrest

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 6:37 AM

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica president Luís Filipe Vieira was placed under house arrest late on Saturday until he pays bail of three million euros ($3.5 million).

Vieira and three other men are being investigated as part of “Operation Red Card” for possible fraud, money laundering and tax fraud.

Defense lawyer Manuel Silva told reporters that the president of Portugal’s most successful soccer club denies any wrongdoing.

Benfica is not under investigation.

The 72-year-old Vieira has run the club since 2003.

Former star Rui Costa, who was a club vice president, has taken over its management.

