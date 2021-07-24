2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Home » Sports » Belgium 3, Netherlands 1

Belgium 3, Netherlands 1

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 11:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Belgium 3, Netherlands 1

Belgium 0 0 3 0 3
Netherlands 0 0 1 0 1

Belgium_A. Hendrickx 3.

Netherlands_J. Hertzberger 1.

Green Cards_R. Kemperman, Netherlands, 0. N. de Kerpel, Belgium, 0.

Yellow Cards_B. Bakker, Netherlands, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Marcin Grochal, Poland. Adam Kearns, Australia. Jakub Mejzlik, Czech Republic. Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up