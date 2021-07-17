Bassett, Rapids tie Earthquakes 1-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Cole Bassett scored to help the Colorado Rapids tie the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 on…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Cole Bassett scored to help the Colorado Rapids tie the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 on Saturday night.

The 19-year-old Bassett ripped a left-footer from the top of the area through traffic and into the net to cap the scoring in the 53rd minute.

San Jose (3-7-3) is winless in its last nine games and has been outscored 18-5 over that span.

Javier López took a pass from Cade Cowell, cut back to evade a defender a ripped a side-netter to give the Earthquakes a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute. The 17-year-old Cowell became the first player in MLS with at least four goals and four assists this season.

Colorado had won five straight home matches against San Jose, including a 5-0 victory in the last meeting in Commerce City in September 2020.

The Rapids (6-3-3) are unbeaten in their last three games and have just one loss in their last six.

