All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|63
|42
|.600
|_
|Tampa Bay
|62
|42
|.596
|½
|New York
|54
|48
|.529
|7½
|Toronto
|52
|48
|.520
|8½
|Baltimore
|36
|66
|.353
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|61
|43
|.587
|_
|Cleveland
|50
|50
|.500
|9
|Detroit
|50
|56
|.472
|12
|Kansas City
|45
|57
|.441
|15
|Minnesota
|43
|61
|.413
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|40
|.615
|_
|Oakland
|59
|46
|.562
|5½
|Seattle
|56
|48
|.538
|8
|Los Angeles
|51
|52
|.495
|12½
|Texas
|36
|67
|.350
|27½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|54
|48
|.529
|_
|Philadelphia
|51
|52
|.495
|3½
|Atlanta
|51
|53
|.490
|4
|Washington
|48
|55
|.466
|6½
|Miami
|44
|59
|.427
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|62
|42
|.596
|_
|Cincinnati
|55
|49
|.529
|7
|St. Louis
|52
|51
|.505
|9½
|Chicago
|50
|55
|.476
|12½
|Pittsburgh
|39
|64
|.379
|22½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|64
|39
|.621
|_
|Los Angeles
|62
|43
|.590
|3
|San Diego
|60
|46
|.566
|5½
|Colorado
|45
|59
|.433
|19½
|Arizona
|33
|71
|.317
|31½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Toronto 6, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 4, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1
Seattle 9, Texas 5
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 4
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 0
Houston 9, San Francisco 6
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 7-9) at Toronto (TBD), 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Detroit (Alexander 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 4-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-6), 2:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10), 2:35 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-4), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Mets 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0
Milwaukee 9, Atlanta 5
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1
Colorado 9, San Diego 4
Houston 9, San Francisco 6
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-11) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-9), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 3-5) at Atlanta (Morton 10-3), 1:20 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 4-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-6), 2:15 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 8-5) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3) at Arizona (Smith 3-7), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
