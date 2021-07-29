All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 63 40 .612 _ Tampa Bay 60 42 .588 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 63 40 .612 _ Tampa Bay 60 42 .588 2½ New York 53 47 .530 8½ Toronto 50 48 .510 10½ Baltimore 35 65 .350 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 60 42 .588 _ Cleveland 50 49 .505 8½ Detroit 49 55 .471 12 Kansas City 44 56 .440 15 Minnesota 43 60 .417 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 63 40 .612 _ Oakland 57 46 .553 6 Seattle 55 48 .534 8 Los Angeles 51 50 .505 11 Texas 36 66 .353 26½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 54 46 .540 _ Philadelphia 50 50 .500 4 Atlanta 50 52 .490 5 Washington 46 54 .460 8 Miami 44 58 .431 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 60 42 .588 _ Cincinnati 53 49 .520 7 St. Louis 51 51 .500 9 Chicago 50 53 .485 10½ Pittsburgh 38 63 .376 21½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 63 38 .624 _ Los Angeles 62 41 .602 2 San Diego 59 45 .567 5½ Colorado 44 58 .431 19½ Arizona 32 71 .311 32

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2

Toronto 4, Boston 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 17, Minnesota 14

Oakland 10, San Diego 4

Houston 11, Seattle 4

Boston 4, Toronto 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Baltimore 8, Miami 7

Arizona 3, Texas 2

Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 7

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (Stripling 3-6), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 5-10) at Detroit (Skubal 6-9), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 7-6) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-2) at Texas (Allard 2-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 7-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 6-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 9-4), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2

Oakland 10, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 8, Miami 7

Arizona 3, Texas 2

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 0

L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 7

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Williams 4-2) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 7-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 6-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 9-4), 9:45 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 6-6) at San Diego (Weathers 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

