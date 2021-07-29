All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|63
|40
|.612
|_
|Tampa Bay
|60
|42
|.588
|2½
|New York
|53
|47
|.530
|8½
|Toronto
|50
|48
|.510
|10½
|Baltimore
|35
|65
|.350
|26½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|60
|42
|.588
|_
|Cleveland
|50
|49
|.505
|8½
|Detroit
|49
|55
|.471
|12
|Kansas City
|44
|56
|.440
|15
|Minnesota
|43
|60
|.417
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|63
|40
|.612
|_
|Oakland
|57
|46
|.553
|6
|Seattle
|55
|48
|.534
|8
|Los Angeles
|51
|50
|.505
|11
|Texas
|36
|66
|.353
|26½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|54
|46
|.540
|_
|Philadelphia
|50
|50
|.500
|4
|Atlanta
|50
|52
|.490
|5
|Washington
|46
|54
|.460
|8
|Miami
|44
|58
|.431
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|60
|42
|.588
|_
|Cincinnati
|53
|49
|.520
|7
|St. Louis
|51
|51
|.500
|9
|Chicago
|50
|53
|.485
|10½
|Pittsburgh
|38
|63
|.376
|21½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|63
|38
|.624
|_
|Los Angeles
|62
|41
|.602
|2
|San Diego
|59
|45
|.567
|5½
|Colorado
|44
|58
|.431
|19½
|Arizona
|32
|71
|.311
|32
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2
Toronto 4, Boston 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 17, Minnesota 14
Oakland 10, San Diego 4
Houston 11, Seattle 4
Boston 4, Toronto 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
Baltimore 8, Miami 7
Arizona 3, Texas 2
Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 7
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (Stripling 3-6), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 5-10) at Detroit (Skubal 6-9), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 7-6) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 4-2) at Texas (Allard 2-8), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 7-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 6-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 9-4), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2
Oakland 10, San Diego 4
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 1
Baltimore 8, Miami 7
Arizona 3, Texas 2
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 0
L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 7
Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Williams 4-2) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-1), 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 7-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 6-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 9-4), 9:45 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 6-6) at San Diego (Weathers 4-2), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.