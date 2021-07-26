2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Olympics: Latest news | Ledecky wins silver | Sunday gold medal roundup
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 61 39 .610 _
Tampa Bay 60 40 .600 1
New York 51 47 .520 9
Toronto 49 46 .516
Baltimore 34 64 .347 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 59 40 .596 _
Cleveland 49 48 .505 9
Detroit 47 54 .465 13
Kansas City 42 55 .433 16
Minnesota 42 58 .420 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 61 39 .610 _
Oakland 56 45 .554
Seattle 54 46 .540 7
Los Angeles 49 49 .500 11
Texas 35 65 .350 26

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 52 44 .542 _
Philadelphia 49 49 .500 4
Atlanta 48 50 .490 5
Washington 45 53 .459 8
Miami 43 57 .430 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 58 42 .580 _
Cincinnati 51 48 .515
St. Louis 50 50 .500 8
Chicago 49 51 .490 9
Pittsburgh 38 61 .384 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 62 37 .626 _
Los Angeles 61 40 .604 2
San Diego 58 44 .569
Colorado 43 56 .434 19
Arizona 31 70 .307 32

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Baltimore 5, Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4

Kansas City 6, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 6, Minnesota 2

Houston 3, Texas 1

Seattle 4, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 1

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 8-5) at Boston (Richards 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Texas (Dunning 3-7), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-9), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-4), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-3), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 7-2) at Seattle (Flexen 9-4), 10:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 5-3) at San Diego (Paddack 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Miami 9, San Diego 3

Baltimore 5, Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4

St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1

San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 1

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 4-7) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Texas (Dunning 3-7), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-10), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-3), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 9:45 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 5-3) at San Diego (Paddack 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

Supply chain task force unveils legislation for 2022 NDAA

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

Last week of legislating before Congress departs for August recess

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up