All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|60
|38
|.612
|_
|Tampa Bay
|59
|39
|.602
|1
|New York
|50
|46
|.521
|9
|Toronto
|48
|45
|.516
|9½
|Baltimore
|32
|64
|.333
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|58
|39
|.598
|_
|Cleveland
|48
|47
|.505
|9
|Detroit
|47
|52
|.475
|12
|Minnesota
|42
|56
|.429
|16½
|Kansas City
|40
|55
|.421
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|59
|39
|.602
|_
|Oakland
|56
|43
|.566
|3½
|Seattle
|52
|46
|.531
|7
|Los Angeles
|47
|49
|.490
|11
|Texas
|35
|63
|.357
|24
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|51
|43
|.543
|_
|Philadelphia
|48
|48
|.500
|4
|Atlanta
|47
|49
|.490
|5
|Washington
|45
|51
|.469
|7
|Miami
|41
|57
|.418
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|57
|41
|.582
|_
|Cincinnati
|50
|47
|.515
|6½
|St. Louis
|49
|49
|.500
|8
|Chicago
|48
|50
|.490
|9
|Pittsburgh
|37
|60
|.381
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|61
|36
|.629
|_
|Los Angeles
|59
|40
|.596
|3
|San Diego
|58
|42
|.580
|4½
|Colorado
|43
|54
|.443
|18
|Arizona
|30
|69
|.303
|32
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 0
Baltimore 6, Washington 1
Tampa Bay 10, Cleveland 5
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Kansas City 5, Detroit 3
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 4
Houston 7, Texas 3
Seattle 4, Oakland 3
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington (Lester 3-4) at Baltimore (Means 4-3), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Boston (Pérez 7-6), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 6-8) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 9-3), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 8, Arizona 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 0
Baltimore 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 1
San Diego 5, Miami 2
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 4
Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 6, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Toussaint 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-6), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Lester 3-4) at Baltimore (Means 4-3), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 7-6), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-5), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-9) at San Francisco (Wood 8-3), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 6-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gray 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.