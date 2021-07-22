All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 58 38 .604 _ Tampa Bay 57 39 .594 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 58 38 .604 _ Tampa Bay 57 39 .594 1 New York 50 44 .532 7 Toronto 48 44 .522 8 Baltimore 31 64 .326 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 58 38 .604 _ Cleveland 48 45 .516 8½ Detroit 46 51 .474 12½ Minnesota 41 55 .427 17 Kansas City 39 55 .415 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 58 39 .598 _ Oakland 55 42 .567 3 Seattle 51 45 .531 6½ Los Angeles 46 48 .489 10½ Texas 35 61 .365 22½

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 50 43 .538 _ Philadelphia 47 47 .500 3½ Atlanta 46 48 .489 4½ Washington 45 50 .474 6 Miami 41 55 .427 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 56 41 .577 _ Cincinnati 49 47 .510 6½ St. Louis 48 48 .500 7½ Chicago 47 49 .490 8½ Pittsburgh 36 60 .375 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 60 35 .632 _ Los Angeles 59 38 .608 2 San Diego 56 42 .571 5½ Colorado 42 54 .438 18½ Arizona 30 68 .306 31½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 3

Colorado 6, Seattle 3

Detroit 4, Texas 2

Boston 7, Toronto 4

Cleveland 5, Houston 4

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington (Corbin 6-8) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-4) at Boston (Rodríguez 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 7-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 3-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 7-3) at Minnesota (Happ 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 2-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 8-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 3, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 0

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 3

Colorado 6, Seattle 3

Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 4

Miami 3, Washington 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego at Atlanta, sus., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-6), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-8) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 5-7) at Miami (Thompson 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-5), 9:45 p.m.

Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

