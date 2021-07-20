All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 57 38 .600 _ Tampa Bay 55 39 .585 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 57 38 .600 _ Tampa Bay 55 39 .585 1½ Toronto 48 43 .527 7 New York 48 44 .522 7½ Baltimore 31 62 .333 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 57 37 .606 _ Cleveland 47 44 .516 8½ Detroit 44 51 .463 13½ Minnesota 40 54 .426 17 Kansas City 37 55 .402 19

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 57 38 .600 _ Oakland 54 42 .563 3½ Seattle 50 44 .532 6½ Los Angeles 46 47 .495 10 Texas 35 59 .372 21½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 49 42 .538 _ Philadelphia 47 45 .511 2½ Atlanta 45 47 .489 4½ Washington 44 49 .473 6 Miami 40 54 .426 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 56 39 .589 _ Cincinnati 48 46 .511 7½ St. Louis 47 47 .500 8½ Chicago 46 48 .489 9½ Pittsburgh 36 58 .383 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 59 34 .634 _ Los Angeles 58 37 .611 2 San Diego 55 41 .573 5½ Colorado 41 53 .436 18½ Arizona 28 68 .292 32½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 8 innings, 1st game

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Detroit 14, Texas 0

Boston 13, Toronto 4

Houston 4, Cleveland 3

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 1

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-2) at Toronto (Ray 8-4), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Washington 18, Miami 1

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3

N.Y. Mets 15, Cincinnati 11, 11 innings

Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 2

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 5-6) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 12:20 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-8) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 3-4), 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6), 3:40 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Atlanta (Morton 8-3), 5:20 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Washington (Fedde 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

