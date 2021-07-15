All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 55 36 .604 _ Tampa Bay 53 37 .589 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 55 36 .604 _ Tampa Bay 53 37 .589 1½ New York 46 43 .517 8 Toronto 45 42 .517 8 Baltimore 28 61 .315 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 54 35 .607 _ Cleveland 45 42 .517 8 Detroit 40 51 .440 15 Minnesota 39 50 .438 15 Kansas City 36 53 .404 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 55 36 .604 _ Oakland 52 40 .565 3½ Seattle 48 43 .527 7 Los Angeles 45 44 .506 9 Texas 35 55 .389 19½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 47 40 .540 _ Philadelphia 44 44 .500 3½ Atlanta 44 45 .494 4 Washington 42 47 .472 6 Miami 39 50 .438 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 53 39 .576 _ Cincinnati 48 42 .533 4 Chicago 44 46 .489 8 St. Louis 44 46 .489 8 Pittsburgh 34 56 .378 18

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 57 32 .640 _ Los Angeles 56 35 .615 2 San Diego 53 40 .570 6 Colorado 40 51 .440 18 Arizona 26 66 .283 32½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Ureña 2-8), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pérez 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 5-5) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 8-3), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 6-2) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-6), 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 5-8) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 4-6) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 8-3), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 9-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-5), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-8), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-4) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

