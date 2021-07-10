All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|55
|34
|.618
|_
|Tampa Bay
|52
|36
|.591
|2½
|Toronto
|44
|41
|.518
|9
|New York
|45
|42
|.517
|9
|Baltimore
|28
|59
|.322
|26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|52
|35
|.598
|_
|Cleveland
|44
|42
|.512
|7½
|Detroit
|40
|49
|.449
|13
|Minnesota
|37
|50
|.425
|15
|Kansas City
|36
|52
|.409
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|54
|35
|.607
|_
|Oakland
|50
|40
|.556
|4½
|Seattle
|47
|42
|.528
|7
|Los Angeles
|44
|43
|.506
|9
|Texas
|35
|53
|.398
|18½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|46
|38
|.548
|_
|Atlanta
|43
|44
|.494
|4½
|Philadelphia
|42
|44
|.488
|5
|Washington
|42
|45
|.483
|5½
|Miami
|38
|49
|.437
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|37
|.589
|_
|Cincinnati
|46
|42
|.523
|6
|Chicago
|44
|45
|.494
|8½
|St. Louis
|43
|46
|.483
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|32
|55
|.368
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|55
|32
|.632
|_
|Los Angeles
|54
|35
|.607
|2
|San Diego
|53
|38
|.582
|4
|Colorado
|38
|51
|.427
|18
|Arizona
|26
|64
|.289
|30½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 12, Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1
Boston 11, Philadelphia 5
Minnesota 4, Detroit 2
Texas 3, Oakland 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 0
Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 3
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-4) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Boston (Pivetta 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 6-3), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 2-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-3), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-4) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Texas (Allard 2-5), 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-2) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
AL at NL, 11:33 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 5
Atlanta 5, Miami 0
N.Y. Mets 13, Pittsburgh 4
Boston 11, Philadelphia 5
Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 5, Washington 3
San Diego 4, Colorado 2
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Saturday’s Games
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Miami (López 4-5), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Boston (Pivetta 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 4-5) at San Francisco (Gausman 8-3), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 5-6) at San Diego (Weathers 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
AL at NL, 11:33 p.m.
