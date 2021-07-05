All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|54
|32
|.628
|_
|Tampa Bay
|49
|36
|.576
|4½
|Toronto
|43
|39
|.524
|9
|New York
|42
|41
|.506
|10½
|Baltimore
|27
|57
|.321
|26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|49
|35
|.583
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|40
|.512
|6
|Detroit
|39
|46
|.459
|10½
|Minnesota
|35
|48
|.422
|13½
|Kansas City
|35
|49
|.417
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|52
|33
|.612
|_
|Oakland
|49
|37
|.570
|3½
|Seattle
|45
|40
|.529
|7
|Los Angeles
|42
|42
|.500
|9½
|Texas
|33
|52
|.388
|19
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|44
|37
|.543
|_
|Washington
|41
|42
|.494
|4
|Atlanta
|41
|43
|.488
|4½
|Philadelphia
|40
|42
|.488
|4½
|Miami
|36
|47
|.434
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|51
|35
|.593
|_
|Cincinnati
|44
|40
|.524
|6
|Chicago
|42
|43
|.494
|8½
|St. Louis
|42
|44
|.488
|9
|Pittsburgh
|31
|53
|.369
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|53
|31
|.631
|_
|Los Angeles
|53
|32
|.624
|½
|San Diego
|50
|37
|.575
|4½
|Colorado
|37
|48
|.435
|16½
|Arizona
|23
|63
|.267
|31
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 1
Houston 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Seattle 4, Texas 1
Boston 1, Oakland 0
L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 5
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8
Detroit 7, Texas 3
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2
Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto (Matz 7-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 9-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-7), 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 0
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2
San Diego 11, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 8, Miami 7, 10 innings
Colorado 3, St. Louis 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 5, Arizona 2
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 2
Miami 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2
Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 3
Washington 7, San Diego 5
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Miami (López 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 5-6) at Arizona (Kelly 5-7), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-4), 9:45 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at San Diego (Weathers 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
