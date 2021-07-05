All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 54 32 .628 _ Tampa Bay 49 36 .576 4½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 54 32 .628 _ Tampa Bay 49 36 .576 4½ Toronto 43 39 .524 9 New York 42 41 .506 10½ Baltimore 27 57 .321 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 49 35 .583 _ Cleveland 42 40 .512 6 Detroit 39 46 .459 10½ Minnesota 35 48 .422 13½ Kansas City 35 49 .417 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 52 33 .612 _ Oakland 49 37 .570 3½ Seattle 45 40 .529 7 Los Angeles 42 42 .500 9½ Texas 33 52 .388 19

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 44 37 .543 _ Washington 41 42 .494 4 Atlanta 41 43 .488 4½ Philadelphia 40 42 .488 4½ Miami 36 47 .434 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 51 35 .593 _ Cincinnati 44 40 .524 6 Chicago 42 43 .494 8½ St. Louis 42 44 .488 9 Pittsburgh 31 53 .369 19

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 53 31 .631 _ Los Angeles 53 32 .624 ½ San Diego 50 37 .575 4½ Colorado 37 48 .435 16½ Arizona 23 63 .267 31

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 1

Houston 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle 4, Texas 1

Boston 1, Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8

Detroit 7, Texas 3

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2

Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto (Matz 7-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 9-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 0

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

San Diego 11, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 8, Miami 7, 10 innings

Colorado 3, St. Louis 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 2

Miami 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2

Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 3

Washington 7, San Diego 5

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Miami (López 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 5-6) at Arizona (Kelly 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-4), 9:45 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at San Diego (Weathers 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.