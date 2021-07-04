Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 53 32 .624 _
Tampa Bay 48 36 .571
Toronto 43 39 .524
New York 42 41 .506 10
Baltimore 27 57 .321 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 49 34 .590 _
Cleveland 42 39 .519 6
Detroit 38 46 .452 11½
Kansas City 35 48 .422 14
Minnesota 34 48 .415 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 52 33 .612 _
Oakland 49 37 .570
Seattle 45 40 .529 7
Los Angeles 42 41 .506 9
Texas 33 51 .393 18½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 43 37 .538 _
Atlanta 41 42 .494
Washington 40 42 .488 4
Philadelphia 39 42 .481
Miami 35 47 .427 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 51 34 .600 _
Cincinnati 43 40 .518 7
Chicago 42 42 .500
St. Louis 41 44 .482 10
Pittsburgh 30 53 .361 20

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 53 30 .639 _
Los Angeles 53 31 .631 ½
San Diego 50 36 .581
Colorado 37 48 .435 17
Arizona 23 63 .267 31½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 3

Detroit 11, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 3, Cleveland 2

Oakland 7, Boston 6, 12 innings

L.A. Angels 4, Baltimore 1

Texas 7, Seattle 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 1

Houston 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle 4, Texas 1

Boston 1, Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-3) at Minnesota (Ober 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-5) at Tampa Bay (Hill 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 1-1) at Texas (Allard 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-3) at Kansas City (Minor 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-1), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 3

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Miami 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 3

Colorado 3, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 6, Arizona 5

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 0

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

San Diego 11, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 8, Miami 7, 10 innings

Colorado 3, St. Louis 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

Monday’s Games

St. Louis (Kim 2-5) at San Francisco (Gausman 8-2), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1) at Miami (Rogers 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-4) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-3) at Kansas City (Minor 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Lester 2-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

