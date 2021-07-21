Coronavirus News: Va. school mask guidelines | Delta variant cases dominate US | CASES surge amid misinformation | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Back in the stands…

Back in the stands in Brazil: stadium hosts 7,000 fans

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 10:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — About 7,000 Flamengo fans attended their team’s 4-1 win against Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 match on Wednesday — the first club soccer match with spectators in the stands in Brazil since March of last year.

Flamengo advanced 5-1 on aggregate at Brasilia. The original approval from Governor Ibaneis Rocha was for 18,000 fans to attend but slow sales and COVID-19 protocols hindered attendance.

Flamengo fans in attendance needed to prove that they either were fully vaccinated for the last 15 days or had a negative COVID-19 test made two days prior.

The Copa America decider at the Maracana Stadium on July 10 won 1-0 by Argentina over Brazil was attended by about 4,500 fans who had to be tested and accredited before being allowed into the stadium.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

VA will pause EHR deployments through at least 2021, department says

Lawmakers seek more progress on Veterans Affairs police modernization

OPM will reassume full control over CHCO Council, with efforts to elevate human capital group underway

Paid leave expansion for federal employees advances after contentious committee debate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up