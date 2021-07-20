Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » AUTO RACING: Race cars…

AUTO RACING: Race cars parked for two week Olympic haitus

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 3:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Last race: Aric Almirola jumped from 27th in the point standings to a berth in the playoffs, outrunning Christopher Bell at New Hampshire for his third career victory.

Next race: Aug. 8, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Christopher Bell won the first two stages and led 151 of 200 laps in his first start in the series since 2019 to win at New Hampshire.

Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Austin Hill earned his first victory of the season after four overtime restarts in the series’ debut on the half-mile dirt track in Knoxville, Iowa.

Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton overcame a first-lap collision with points leader Max Verstappen and closed the gap in the championship race with his eighth career victory in the British Grand Prix.

Next race: Aug. 1, Mogyoród, Hungary.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Josef Newgarden led 73 laps at Mid-Ohio and won for the first time this year.

Next race: Aug. 8, Nashville, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car at Morrison, Colorado.

Next event: July 25, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: July 23 and 24, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS needs multi-year funding to overcome shrinking workforce, managers association warns

How can the IRS improve its operations for the next filing season?

'Confusing' chain of command hangs over Veterans Affairs police reforms

OPM will reassume full control over CHCO Council, with efforts to elevate human capital group underway

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up