AUTO RACING: Race cars parked for two week Olympic haitus

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Last race: Aric Almirola jumped from 27th in the point standings to a berth…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Last race: Aric Almirola jumped from 27th in the point standings to a berth in the playoffs, outrunning Christopher Bell at New Hampshire for his third career victory.

Next race: Aug. 8, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Christopher Bell won the first two stages and led 151 of 200 laps in his first start in the series since 2019 to win at New Hampshire.

Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Austin Hill earned his first victory of the season after four overtime restarts in the series’ debut on the half-mile dirt track in Knoxville, Iowa.

Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton overcame a first-lap collision with points leader Max Verstappen and closed the gap in the championship race with his eighth career victory in the British Grand Prix.

Next race: Aug. 1, Mogyoród, Hungary.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Josef Newgarden led 73 laps at Mid-Ohio and won for the first time this year.

Next race: Aug. 8, Nashville, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car at Morrison, Colorado.

Next event: July 25, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: July 23 and 24, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.