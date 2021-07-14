AUTO RACING: NASCAR moves to Loudon before two-week layoff

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Site: Loudon, New Hampshire Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (NBCSN)…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Site: Loudon, New Hampshire

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 301 laps, 318.46 miles.

Last year: Brad Keselowski won after starting fourth.

Last race: Kurt Busch led 144 of 267 laps to earn his fourth career victory at Atlanta.

Fast facts: The 1-2 finish for the Kurt and brother Kyle last weekend was their fourth, with each having won twice in that scenario. … Kurt Busch’s lap led total was his highest since he led 291 at Richmond in 2015. … Denny Hamlin extended his points lead over Kyle Larson from three points to 10. … Hamlin and Kevin Harvick, who combined to win 16 races last season, are the only drivers in the top 11 in points without a victory this season. Twelve different drivers have won at least once this season. … There are five races remaining before the 16-driver playoffs begin. Hamlin, Harvick, Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick stand as the last four drivers in the field and Chris Buescher is currently the first man out. … The series is taking two weeks off after Sunday’s race.

Next race: Aug. 8, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200

Site: Loudon, New Hampshire

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Did not race (pandemic).

Last race: Kyle Busch made it five victories in as many starts in the series this season, extending his career record to 102 wins.

Fast facts: Busch said following the race that he will no longer compete in the series. … He beat Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Hemric in overtime. Hemric has never won in 105 starts in the series and has finished second nine times. … Defending series champion Austin Cindric leads A.J. Allmendinger by 74 points and Hemric by 112 through 18 races. … There are eight races remaining before the 12-driver playoff field is set. … Cindric and Allmendinger share the lead with 11 top-five finishes. … The series is taking two weeks off after Saturday’s race.

Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Austin Hill earned his first victory of the season after four overtime restarts in the series’ debut on the half-mile dirt track in Knoxville, Iowa.

Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

British Grand Prix

Site: Silverstone, United Kingdom.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:30 a.m., and qualifying, 1 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 7 a.m., and sprint qualifying, 11:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 10 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Silverstone Circuit.

Race distance: 52 laps, 190.3 miles.

Last race: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won his third race in a row and increased his points lead over Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton (182 to 150).

Fast facts: The last two races were both run on the same track in Austria. … Verstappen (5), Hamilton (3) and Sergio Perez (1) account for all the victories through nine races. … Verstappen has finished in the top three in all but one race this season. Hamilton is next with six podium finishes. … Verstappen has led 403 of the 569 laps run so far this year.

Next race: Aug. 1, Mogyoród, Hungary.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Josef Newgarden led 73 laps at Mid-Ohio and won for the first time this year.

Next race: Aug. 8, Nashville, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Cruz Pedregon won in Funny Car at Norwalk, Ohio.

Next event: July 18, Morrison, Colorado.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: Wednesday-Saturday at Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, Ohio.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

