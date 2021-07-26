Australia 6, China 0
|Australia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|—
|6
|China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Australia_E. Chalker 2, S. Kershaw 1, A. Malone 1, B. Peris 1, G. Stewart 1.
China_None.
Green Cards_Cui Q., China, 0. E. Bone, Australia, 0.
Yellow Cards_Zhang J., China, 0.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Amber Church, New Zealand. Laurine Delforge, Belgium. Emi Yamada, Japan. Annelize Rostron, South Africa.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.