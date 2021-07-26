Australia 6, China 0 Australia 0 2 1 3 — 6 China 0 0 0 0 — 0 Australia_E. Chalker…

Australia 6, China 0

Australia 0 2 1 3 — 6 China 0 0 0 0 — 0

Australia_E. Chalker 2, S. Kershaw 1, A. Malone 1, B. Peris 1, G. Stewart 1.

China_None.

Green Cards_Cui Q., China, 0. E. Bone, Australia, 0.

Yellow Cards_Zhang J., China, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Amber Church, New Zealand. Laurine Delforge, Belgium. Emi Yamada, Japan. Annelize Rostron, South Africa.

