Australia 6, China 0

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 12:57 AM

Australia 0 2 1 3 6
China 0 0 0 0 0

Australia_E. Chalker 2, S. Kershaw 1, A. Malone 1, B. Peris 1, G. Stewart 1.

China_None.

Green Cards_Cui Q., China, 0. E. Bone, Australia, 0.

Yellow Cards_Zhang J., China, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Amber Church, New Zealand. Laurine Delforge, Belgium. Emi Yamada, Japan. Annelize Rostron, South Africa.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

