Australia 42, South Korea 5

Australia 42 (Maurice Longbottom, Nick Malouf, Lachie Miller, Dylan Pietsch, Dietrich Peter Roache tries; Josh Coward conversion, Miller conversion, Longbottom conversion), South Korea 5 (Andre Jin Coquillard try) HT: 21-0

