Australia 2, New Zealand 1

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 10:51 AM

Australia 2, New Zealand 1

Australia 2 0 2
New Zealand 0 1 1

First Half_1, Australia, Yallop, (Kerr), 20th minute; 2, Australia, Kerr, (Catley), 33rd.

Second Half_3, New Zealand, Rennie, (Percival), 90th+2.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Yellow Cards_Bott, New Zealand, 72nd; Bowen, New Zealand, 81st.

Referee_Lucila Venegas.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

