Australia 2, New Zealand 1
|Australia
|2
|0
|—
|2
|New Zealand
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_1, Australia, Yallop, (Kerr), 20th minute; 2, Australia, Kerr, (Catley), 33rd.
Second Half_3, New Zealand, Rennie, (Percival), 90th+2.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks_None.
Yellow Cards_Bott, New Zealand, 72nd; Bowen, New Zealand, 81st.
Referee_Lucila Venegas.
