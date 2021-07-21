Australia 2, New Zealand 1 Australia 2 0 — 2 New Zealand 0 1 — 1 First Half_1, Australia, Yallop,…

Australia 2, New Zealand 1

Australia 2 0 — 2 New Zealand 0 1 — 1

First Half_1, Australia, Yallop, (Kerr), 20th minute; 2, Australia, Kerr, (Catley), 33rd.

Second Half_3, New Zealand, Rennie, (Percival), 90th+2.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Yellow Cards_Bott, New Zealand, 72nd; Bowen, New Zealand, 81st.

Referee_Lucila Venegas.

