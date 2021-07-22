Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Australia 2, Argentina 0

Australia 2, Argentina 0

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 8:33 AM

Argentina 0, Australia 2

Australia 1 1 2
Argentina 0 0 0

First Half_1, Australia, Wales, (King), 14th minute.

Second Half_2, Australia, Tilio, (Duke), 80th.

Yellow Cards_Duke, Australia, 32nd; Perez, Argentina, 45th+2; McGree, Australia, 45th+4; Ortega, Argentina, 45th+5; Atkinson, Australia, 48th; Metcalfe, Australia, 50th; Genreau, Australia, 56th; Gaich, Argentina, 63rd; Medina, Argentina, 67th; Valenzuela, Argentina, 85th; Souttar, Australia, 86th.

Referee_Srdjan Jovanovic.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

