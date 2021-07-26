At Arlington, Texas

2020 Olympics: Ledecky wins silver medal in 400m freestyle | US men's basketball loses to France | Meet the DC region's Olympians | Sunday gold medal roundup
The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 1:29 AM

Jamaica 0 0—0
United States 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, United States, Hoppe 1 (Roldan), 83rd minute.

Yellow cards_Burke, Jam, 30th; Turgott, Jam, 50th; Lowe, Jam, 89th. Red cards_None.

Referee_César Ramos, Mexico. Linesmen_Alberto Morin, Mexico; Miguel Hernandez, Mexico.

A_41,318.

Lineups

Jamaica_Andre Blake; Alvas Powell (Oniel Fisher, 28th), Damion Lowe, Liam Moore, 2Kemar Lawrence; Junior Flemmings (Tyreek Magee, 86th), Devon Williams, Daniel Johnson, Blair Turgott (Shamar Nicholson, 74th); Cory Burke (Andre Gray, 74th), Boby Reid

United States_Matt Turner; Sam Vines, James Sands, Miles Robinson; Shaq Moore (Reggie Cannon, 84th), Kellyn Acosta, Gianluca Busio, Daryl Dike (Gyasi Zardes, 63rd); Sebastian Lletget, Matthew Hoppe (Nicholas Gioacchini, 84th), Paul Arriola (Cristian Roldan, 63rd)

