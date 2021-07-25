2020 Olympics: Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold medal | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | COVID-positive volleyball player quarantines
Argentina beats Egypt 1-0 in men’s Olympic soccer

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 7:56 AM

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Facundo Medina scored to give Argentina a 1-0 victory over Egypt in men’s Olympic soccer on Sunday.

The defender netted from a low shot seven minutes into the second half as Argentina recovered from its opening loss to Australia in Group C.

Argentina will face Spain on Wednesday while Egypt, which has one point, plays Australia.

